Stuarts Draft man arrested related to Nov. 8 road rage incident involving firearm

A 42-year-old Stuarts Draft man was arrested today related to a Nov. 8 road rage incident in Augusta County.

Ma’ Aquil Ni’mill Littlejohn faces seven charges including:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, VA Code: 18.2-308.2

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, VA Code: 18.2-53.1

Discharging a firearm in a public place, VA Code: 18.2-280

Reckless handling of a firearm, VA Code: 18.2-56.1

Malicious wounding, VA Code: 18.2-51

Two counts of brandishing a firearm, VA Code: 18.2-282

Capias for violating the conditions of his release

On Nov. 8, at 10:47 p.m., the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a road rage incident which involved a physical altercation with a firearm. Deputies responded and interviewed the victim. They determined that the road rage incident began on Draft Avenue, continued onto Wayne Avenue and ended with both vehicles stopping near Schneider Park in Stuarts Draft.

Both drivers exited their vehicles, and a verbal confrontation occurred. The suspect presented a pistol, which was later used to strike the victim in the side of the head.

During the assault, the weapon was discharged. The victim was not struck by the discharged round.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.

