Charges are pending in a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday on U.S. 11 in Strasburg.

Terry L. Campbell, 69, of Strasburg, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident happened on April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of U.S. 11.

According to police, a Nissan Frontier was traveling south on U.S. 11 when the driver failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, overturned and struck a motorcycle parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan, Morgan T. Conner, 36, of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Campbell was a passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.