Crystal Graham
(© justoomm – stock.adobe.com)

Charges are pending in a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday on U.S. 11 in Strasburg.

Terry L. Campbell, 69, of Strasburg, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident happened on April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of U.S. 11.

According to police, a Nissan Frontier was traveling south on U.S. 11 when the driver failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, overturned and struck a motorcycle parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan, Morgan T. Conner, 36, of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Campbell was a passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

