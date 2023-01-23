Steps to take for individuals and organizations to keep information safe

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency and Office of Data Governance and Analytics are encouraging people and organizations in the Commonwealth to use Data Privacy Week, which runs through Jan. 28, as an opportunity to learn about online privacy and take the steps needed to keep their information safe.

“Cybersecurity is a critical priority in the Commonwealth and it goes hand-in-hand with data privacy,” said Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Robert Osmond. “The more people and organizations understand about data privacy, the easier it will be for them to protect themselves and their customers.”

Chief Data Officer of the Commonwealth Ken Pfeil said consumers should be mindful of how easy it is for others to build a profile with something as simple as your phone number.

“Another place to exercise caution is when responding to social media quizzes that could give away answers to security questions such as the model of your first car or where you went to elementary school,” said Pfeil.

Chief Information Security Officer of the Commonwealth Michael Watson said for individuals, your online activity generates a trail of data.

“Websites, apps and services collect data on your behaviors, interests and purchases. It’s also important for organizations and businesses to respect the privacy of customers, staff and all other stakeholders to inspire trust in your organization,” said Watson. “There are a few simple actions that individuals, organizations and businesses can take to deter bad actors and hackers and stay cyber safe.”

For individuals, actions include:

Know the tradeoff between privacy and convenience: When you download a new app, open a new online account or join a new social media platform, you will often be asked for access to your personal information. Consider whether the service is worth the data you must hand over, even if the services are free.

Adjust privacy settings to your comfort level: For every app, account or device, check the privacy and security settings, and set them to your comfort level. Generally, it’s wiser to share less data, not more.

Protect your data by using a long and unique password for each account and device; enable multifactor authentication (MFA); and enable automatic device and software updates.

For organizations and businesses, actions include:

Conduct an assessment of your data collection practices and understand which privacy laws apply to your businesses.

Adopt a privacy framework: Research how a privacy framework can work for you, helping you manage risk and creating a culture of privacy in your organization.

Educate your employees: They are the frontline toward protecting all the data your organization collects. Ensure that they’re aware of their and your organization’s obligations to protecting personal information.

For more information, visit the VITA website and the website of the Office of Data Governance and Analytics.