Staunton’s new director of Public Works to ‘strive for exemplary service’ for all customers

Dave Irvin has been named the new Director of Public Works for the City of Staunton effective immediately.

Irvin has served as the city’s interim director since December 2023.

Irvin is a professional engineer with nearly 40 years of experience on a wide variety of municipal projects. Most recently, he served as Utilities Superintendent for Staunton Public Works, responsible for the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. He has also served as the Interim Superintendent for the other two divisions in Public Works, Transportation and Refuse & Facilities.

“We are excited to have Dave move into this position permanently. Throughout his nearly 15 years with Staunton Public Works, and especially in the last seven months, he has proven that he is the right person for the job,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “He will be able to seamlessly transition into the role.”

Irvin has been revamping the mapping of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure with the help of an active and robust GIS, overseeing a water supply source evaluation study, upgrading the metering infrastructure, replacing water plant tanks and machinery, and managing the annual waterline replacement program across the city, among many other projects.

“Having served as the Public Works Utility Superintendent for nearly 15 years, I am honored and humbled for the privilege to continue serving the City of Staunton, now as Director of Public Works,” Irvin said. “I am confident that with our excellent staff of dedicated professionals, we can strive for exemplary service to all of our customers.”