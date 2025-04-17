Staunton: Mill Street Grill receives criticism for employee behavior at S.C. restaurant

Mill Street Grill in downtown Staunton opened 33 years ago on Mother’s Day weekend and is not to be confused with Mill Street Tavern in Manning, S.C.

The South Carolina restaurant is going viral on social media outlets after a video of an incident between a customer and an employee attracted criticism. The employee in the video accused a couple of attempting not to pay for their meal but the couple said they paid. Comments on social media defended the couple, who some felt were treated unfairly.

However, some mistakenly directed comments at Mill Street Grill in Staunton.

“We are being associated with something that has nothing to do with us. It’s a case of mistaken identity. We are inclusive, we welcome everyone, and we don’t want to be associated with the negativity coming from another Mill Street Grill,” Mill Street Grill owner Ron Bishop told WHSV.

According to Bishop, the Staunton restaurant has received bad reviews and hang-up phone calls for something that has nothing to do with Mill Street Grill.

“We just want our community and others to know that we are not the restaurant in that video,” Bishop said.

Staunton’s Mill Street Grill, at 1 Mill Street, is known for ribs, a welcoming atmosphere and classic American dishes.

“We value all of our customers. We’re a diverse and inclusive restaurant. We’ve always been about community, and that hasn’t changed,” Bishop said.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday to its customers clarification about the mix-up and that they are not associated with the South Carolina restaurant.

“We have become aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred at the Mill Street Tavern in South Carolina by way of a viral video posted on TikTok which involved that restaurant’s owner engaging with two of his patrons in an unacceptable, hateful, and racist fashion. It is awful to hear of anyone being treated this way, but because of some negative reviews, phone calls, and attention we have received, we feel the need to publicly state and clarify that we are not the Mill Street Tavern at fault.”

A bedrock of the Staunton community, the restaurant prides itself on community activism and diversity.

“Our staff here in the restaurant is composed of folks from all walks of life. We welcome everyone, no matter your race, gender, religion, orientation, etc.”

The mix-up has affected business at the Staunton restaurant for the last couple of days. Customers are encouraged to make sure they leave a review for the right restaurant because reviews can affect business.

“We have been serving this wonderful community for almost thirty-three years, and we aim to try for another thirty-three if we can. At Mill Street, everybody is family… but we don’t make you wash the dishes.”

