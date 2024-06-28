Staunton: Terry Holmes retires from Mill Street Grill after 48 years in restaurant industry

Terry Holmes and Ron Bishop opened Mill Street Grill in downtown Staunton on Mother’s Day 1992.

Holmes remembers that was the soonest he and Bishop could get the restaurant opened and they needed the cash flow. He also remembers it being a rough day for wait staff with multiple parties coming in.

The two men had worked together at Pargo’s Restaurant in Harrisonburg since 1987.

Mill Street Grill opened during a recession.

“Things weren’t going that great and we barely made it. We were just lucky enough that we caught on at the right time and took off,” Holmes said.

After 48 Christmas Eves and earning “Best Restaurant & Best Steakhouse” from Virginia Living Magazine for 2024, Holmes retired on January 6, 2024. One year, the restaurant was top in five categories with Virginia Living.

“I just can’t wait to have one to myself,” Holmes said of this Christmas Eve. “We might even put up a Christmas tree this year, you never know.”

Bishop, Dave Jenkins and Liz Phifer, who began as a hostess more than 20 years ago, share ownership duties of Mill Street Grill now.

Holmes also served on Staunton City Council from 2014 to 2023 after Bruce Elder, who ran against Bob Goodlatte for Congress, encouraged Holmes to seek election. Holmes thought he would serve only one term.

“I loved it,” Holmes said of the balance of men and women and personalities who got along for the sake of the city. “It made me use a different part of my brain than I used [at Mill Street].”

At one time during his tenure, he said he and the mayor were the only gay members of council. Holmes said it is important for all members of a community to be represented on a governing body.

“Staunton is not closed minded,” Holmes said.

Holmes was a medic in the U.S. Navy before he earned a degree in history and political science from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical in Greensboro, N.C. Then he found his way into the restaurant business in the Valley.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time in the restaurant business, Holmes said. Staff and customers were stressed out.

“It was hard to please anybody, and you couldn’t get any help,” Holmes said. Mill Street Grill had to close two days a week because Holmes could not hire enough staff.

Owning and operating a business was “more a labor of love.”

Holmes is enjoying retirement by learning to sleep regular hours, attending concerts, taking singing lessons and making candles. He is also enjoying married life with partner, David, an Irish artist whom he married in 2020 after nine years together. In September, the couple will visit western Ireland.

“This business is hard. You’re married to the restaurant,” Holmes said.

He has joked with friends and coworkers this year that his divorce from Mill Street was finalized, yet he said he will probably haunt the restaurant when he dies.

“It’s been great,” Holmes said.

Mill Street Grill, 1 Mill St., Staunton and open Mondays to Thursdays, 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 4 to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m. Brunch is available on Sundays.