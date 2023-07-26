Countries
Staunton Visioning Coalition to hold meet and greet for City Council candidate Adam Campbell
Local, Politics

Staunton Visioning Coalition to hold meet and greet for City Council candidate Adam Campbell

Crystal Graham
Image courtesy Adam Campbell campaign website

The Staunton Visioning Coalition will host an opportunity to meet City Council candidate Adam Campbell on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-8 p.m.

Community members are invited to meet Campbell at 217 W. Beverley St., at the outdoor patio across from Trinity Church.

Parking is available on the street and in the Johnson Street parking lot located at 101 W. Johnson St.

Campbell will discuss his experience and vision for the City.

“When I am elected to Council, together we can continue to move our community forward by supporting our successes, while focusing on our needs,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s campaign focuses on increasing opportunities for public participation in the local government and decision-making process; public investments that focus on benefitting the community and improving the quality of life for all citizens; and the need for collaboration and creativity to improve city services and reduce city costs.

Campbell is currently serving his second, four-year term on the City’s Planning Commission. In this role, he works with staff and fellow commissioners to evaluate land-use applications in the context of appropriateness and conformity with applicable city codes and policies.

Campbell works as a transportation planner at the Virginia Department of Transportation in the Staunton District. With more than 20 years of planning experience, Campbell said he understands the local government process.

The Staunton Visioning Coalition was created in November 2021 to have an impact on City Council and School Board elections in Staunton.

The Coalition places a high value on face-to-face interactions and has held multiple listening sessions with Staunton citizens, in addition to sponsoring events to allow residents to interact with candidates.

According to a previous interview with AFP, the coalition supports fully funding Staunton City Schools, the City’s new Diversity and Equity Coalition, small businesses, and members of City Council and School Board listening to the concerns of city residents.

Staunton residents are encouraged to email the coalition with concerns and ideas at [email protected].

