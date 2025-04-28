Staunton: Milling, paving of multiple city streets begins Wednesday

The City of Staunton’s spring paving program will begin Tuesday, April 30, with work planned on numerous streets throughout the city over the next couple of months.

The project involves milling and repaving, which will require temporary road closures and limited on-street parking in affected areas.

Crews plan to begin work in the northwest part of town near Reaper Road and Shutterlee Mill Road. However, timing is subject to change due to weather and operational delays, which makes it difficult to provide an exact schedule for each street. When possible, advance notice will be provided with cones placed along scheduled streets one to two weeks before roadwork begins to inform community members of expected start dates.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and expect detours and minor interruptions.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in work zones and be mindful of posted signage and crews working in the area.

Streets are chosen for repaving based on factors such as pavement condition, time since last resurfacing, and coordination with planned utility work. City staff also collaborate with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to assess paving needs on primary roads.

The following streets are scheduled for paving:

Street From To

Reaper Road Shutterlee Mill Road Cul de sac

Shutterlee Mill Road Churchville Avenue State Route 262

Churchville Avenue Grubert Avenue Augusta Street

David Street Ritchie Blvd Fisher Circle

Fraser Lane College Circle College Circle

Fraser Lane College Circle Skyland Drive

Oak Lane College Circle Cul de sac

Charles Street Old Greenville Road Dead End

Ritchie Blvd Carann Street Greenville Avenue

Fillmore Street W Frederick Street Institute Street

Sproul Lane Fraser Lane College Circle

