Staunton: Milling, paving of multiple city streets begins Wednesday

Rebecca Barnabi
The City of Staunton’s spring paving program will begin Tuesday, April 30, with work planned on numerous streets throughout the city over the next couple of months.

The project involves milling and repaving, which will require temporary road closures and limited on-street parking in affected areas.

Crews plan to begin work in the northwest part of town near Reaper Road and Shutterlee Mill Road. However, timing is subject to change due to weather and operational delays, which makes it difficult to provide an exact schedule for each street. When possible, advance notice will be provided with cones placed along scheduled streets one to two weeks before roadwork begins to inform community members of expected start dates.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and expect detours and minor interruptions.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in work zones and be mindful of posted signage and crews working in the area.

Streets are chosen for repaving based on factors such as pavement condition, time since last resurfacing, and coordination with planned utility work. City staff also collaborate with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to assess paving needs on primary roads.

The following streets are scheduled for paving:

Street                                From                                       To
Reaper Road                   Shutterlee Mill Road           Cul de sac
Shutterlee Mill Road    Churchville Avenue              State Route 262
Churchville Avenue      Grubert Avenue                    Augusta Street
David Street                   Ritchie Blvd                           Fisher Circle
Fraser Lane                    College Circle                        College Circle
Fraser Lane                    College Circle                        Skyland Drive
Oak Lane                        College Circle                         Cul de sac
Charles Street                Old Greenville Road             Dead End
Ritchie Blvd                   Carann Street                         Greenville Avenue
Fillmore Street              W Frederick Street                Institute Street
Sproul Lane                    Fraser Lane                            College Circle

Staunton: West Beverley sidewalk, repaving project resumes April 14

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

