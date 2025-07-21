Staunton: ‘Everyone Is Welcome’ Ramp and Mural Project will expand access, inclusion

Art Hive, a creative reuse art center and workshop space in Staunton, has announced a new initiative to increase accessibility and celebrate community inclusivity.

The “Everyone Is Welcome” Ramp and Mural Project will install a 16-foot accessibility ramp and create a large-scale mural designed to reflect Staunton’s inclusive spirit.

The project is part of Art Hive’s ongoing mission to ensure that all residents, regardless of physical ability, identity, or income, can participate in creative expression and community engagement.

“As a queer disability advocate and long-time supporter of Art Hive, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of inclusive, creative spaces, I’m a bit of an annoying ‘Accessibility Goldilocks’—and Art Hive, of all the spaces I’ve interacted with as a Staunton resident, has tried the hardest to make accommodations for me as a mobility-aid user. In a town where the LGBTQ Center is on the fifth floor of a historic building, it is central that not only everyone feels welcome, but that everyone is literally physically able to participate,” Mary Lynne Smith who has taught free workshops and is establishing a zine library at Art Hive, said.

Smith added that a heavy-weight ramp would make Art Hive accessible for more to enjoy, “and a mural that creates and stimulates joy is the ultimate generous gift of community for community—accessible art.”

According to Kirsten Schneider, co-owner of Art Hive and lead organizer of the project, emphasized the personal importance of the initiative, which she said will serve as a visual affirmation that “weird, anxious, disabled, tender-hearted folks of all ages aren’t just welcome—we’re essential.”

“This fundraiser is for two things that are deeply personal to me: first, to install an accessibility ramp at Art Hive, and second, to create a community mural that says loud and clear: everyone belongs. As someone who’s disabled — and proudly weird — I know what it’s like to feel left out, to love something deeply but not be unable to fully participate because of barriers, physical or otherwise. This ramp isn’t just a structure — it’s a symbol of access, creativity and connection,” Schneider said.

Local leaders have voiced strong support for the project. Staunton City Councilwoman Alice Woods praised Art Hive’s commitment to inclusion and community revitalization.

“Art Hive’s unwavering dedication to fostering inclusivity and strengthening our local neighborhoods is truly commendable. The Everyone Is Welcome project is a shining example of work that prioritizes accessibility, community connection, and the revitalization of our shared spaces and economy,” Woods said.

Kim Harris is president of the Staunton West End Business Association.

“Her plans for the ‘Everyone Is Welcome’ community mural project will enhance the West End and bring in more traffic and visitors. Having a handicap accessible ramp will open up her business to everyone, ensuring that indeed everyone is welcome,” Harris said.

Kathleen Garcia, an arts educator and community activist, noted the mural’s potential to beautify the area and reinforce Staunton’s identity as a hub for artistic expression.

“The proposed mural will not only beautify a high traffic area, but will also serve as a reminder that Staunton identifies as a place of artistic expression and cultural dialogue. The “Everyone Is Welcome” project has the potential to improve accessibility and transform lives of disabled and elderly people who may have otherwise not been able to participate in creative endeavors,” Garcia said.

Jonathan Kuntz, owner of the building which houses Art Hive at 835 Spring Hill Road, expressed full support for the initiative.

“This initiative aligns with our shared vision of fostering accessibility, engagement, and a sense of belonging for all individuals. The project’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility is commendable, and I am confident that the proposed improvements will serve as a catalyst for meaningful community connections,” Kuntz said.

Art Hive has already raised nearly half of the funds needed for the first goal of purchasing the ramp, thanks to early donations. Organizers encourage residents to contribute or help spread the word.

To learn more or donate, go to GoFundMe Help Build Staunton Accessibility Ramp and Mural.