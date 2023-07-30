Staunton District Traffic Update: Work schedule for the week of July 31-Aug. 4

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 22 to 33, eastbound – Left lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures on parts of Routes 18, 60, 159, 220 and 311 for pavement marking, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 through August 7.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 603 (Richardson Gorge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from July 31 to August 11.

Route 603 (Richardson Gorge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road/Twin Ridge Drive) and Route 607 (Switzerland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Route 633 (Pig Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Route 680 (Chimney Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and dead end for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Route 692 (Old Germantown Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 51 to 50, westbound – Right shoulder closures for slope repairs, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 178 to 176, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 27.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through August 31.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 201, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of October 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic August 7 to November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control on parts of Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail), Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle), Route 674 (Sack Road), Route 764 (Possum Hollow), Route 770 (Turnpike Road), and Route 792 (Bennetts Run Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between 0.6 north of Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 632 (The Pines Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August 26.

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Academy Hill Road) and Route 637 (Dug Bank Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 through August 31.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 29.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 92 to 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of October 29.

Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over I-64 ramp, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of July 31 to August 24.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 226 to 228, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 231 to 234, southbound – Shoulder closures for survey work, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah Valley Railroad line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 10.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 754 (Badger Road) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road/Kyles Mill Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 11.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway/Shenandoah Mountain Drive) – Shoulder closures between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Highland County line for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 11.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) and Route 795 (Entry School Road) for replacement of two bridges over tributary to Meadow Run stream with box culverts, through August 18. Follow posted detour.

Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of August 10.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Mountain Side Lane for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Fishersville area for pavement treatment on parts of Route 1307 (Orr Drive), Route 1308 (Lea Drive), Route 1323 (Wyndham Hill Drive), Route 1387 (Beatrice Court), Route 1388 (Sophia Court), Route 1389 (Lillian Drive), Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive), Route 1391 (Emerald Heights Drive), Route 1392 (Johns Valley Drive), Route 1393 (Marie Court), Route 1394 (Fesha Lane), Route 1395 (Lost Pond Court), Route 1396 (Peterson Place), Route 1397 (Hidden Valley Court), Route 1398 (Molly Court), and Route 1399 (Ida Court), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from August 1 to August 18.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 245, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 31 to August 11.

Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 7.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of September 7. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 249, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Vine Street/Mt. Clinton Pike and Route 653 (Front Street/Toll Gate Lane) for utility design and survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 1.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail/Rawley Pike) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Greene County line and West Virginia line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 1. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike/John Wayland Highway/Harpine Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Augusta County line and Shenandoah County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Harrisonburg eastern city limits, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road/Brocks Gap Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between I-81 interchange and West Virginia line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Page County line for maintenance to bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 619 (Wampler Road) – Closed to through traffic from July 31 to August 4 between Route 798 (Hillyard Drive) and Route 801 (Holsinger Road) for replacement of drainage pipes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations along Route 613, Route 636, Route 704, Route 720 and Route 820, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Rappahannock County line pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of August 1.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Rockingham County line for maintenance to bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 31 to August 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Rockingham County line and Warren County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Frederick County line for maintenance work on Cedar Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Front Royal Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and Warren County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Overnight mobile lane closures on parts of Routes 42, 211 and 292 for pavement marking, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (July 30).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Rockingham County line and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance work on various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. from July 31 through September 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia line for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. from July 30 through August 28.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Barley Drive (Stephens City) and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance work on Cedar Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Route 647/1085 (Aylor Road/Stickley Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 1. Flagger traffic control as needed.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 649 (Springdale Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*NEW* Route 704 (Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 751 (Gore Road) and Route 617 (Pinetop Road) for replacement of Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. July 31 to 4 p.m. August 30. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and Route 644 (Ginns Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Frederick County line and West Virginia line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 649 (Frogtown Road) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 10, westbound – Single lane closures for pavement repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Page County line and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and National Forest boundary, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Single lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges between Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and Route 645 (Manassas Run Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 to August 14.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.