Staunton District Traffic Update: Work schedule for the July 4 holiday week

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 18, westbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable barrier, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 47 to 44, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 52 to 50, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through August 17.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 20.

Mile marker 203 to 200, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through July 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 677 (Kygers Hill Road) and Route 611 (South Buffalo Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) – Flagger traffic control between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Route 674 (Union Run) – Flagger traffic control between Route 251 (Collierstown Road) and Route 670 (Spring Valley Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

*NEW* Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

Mile marker 100 to 91, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling, paving and line painting, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221, 222 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28. Possible closure of northbound Exit 225 off-ramp as needed.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah Valley Railroad line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 616 (Dam Town Road/Fort Defiance Road) and Staunton city limits for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight lane closures between Route 1021 (Lambert Lane) and Route 1007 (Stoneridge Drive) for traffic sensor installation, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Brand Station Road/Sangers Lane), including closures as needed of southbound I-81 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight closures of ramps onto southbound I-81 as needed for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 11.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 263, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of July 9 – September 7.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of September 7. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

Mile marker 258 to 254, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 257 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures with flagger traffic control at signalized intersections between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trail Road) for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of July 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 28. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, July 5 – September 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Mount Jackson town limits and Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard) for inspection of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 714 (Turkey Run Road) and Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) for drainage improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No work taking place on July 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (City of Winchester) – Eastbound left lane closures between Route 37 interchange and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) for installation of traffic equipment, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays only from July 7 – 14.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and Route 610 (Parishville Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night (July 2).

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Possible shoulder closures between Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 13.

*NEW* Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 819 (Old Middle Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, July 10 – 27. Follow posted detour.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.