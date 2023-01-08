Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 10, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 50, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, January 9 – 17 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 94 and Exit 99 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures and traffic stoppages as needed for new signal installation at Statler Boulevard intersection, Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Overnight lane closures Monday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Westbound traffic stoppages between Young Street and Statler Boulevard for roadway improvements, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Lismore Lane and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between West 11th Street and Route 250 (West Main Street) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through January 27.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

*NEW* Exit 240, southbound – Off-ramp narrowed during overnight hours for core-sample drilling, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243 and 245 during slow-roll operations. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures as needed through night of January 26. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder and right lane closures for inspection of various bridges, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Switzer Lake Road and West Virginia line for rock removal, January 9 – February 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 1137 (Confederacy Drive) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 704 (Boyers Road) for turn lane construction, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound right lane closure between MLK Jr. Way and Burgess Road for shoulder widening, 8 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Lane closures as needed through January 13. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

*NEW* Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) – Single lane closures for core-sample drilling near I-81 interchange, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening, milling and paving, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 20.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Flagger traffic control near intersection of Route 867, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 31. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 867 (North River Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 11 and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road), weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Estimated completion January 2023.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 267 to 270, northbound – No lane closures but survey work in the right of way, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 284 to 285, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder and right lane closures for inspection of Route 816 (West Spring Street) bridge, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 311, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder and right lane closures for inspection of various bridges, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 17/50 overpass bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 1372 (Premier Place), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 Business (West Main Street, Berryville) – Flagger traffic control near Route 636 (Westwood Road) intersection for inspection of roundabout lights, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Traffic control as needed near Route 665 (Trenary Lane) for inspection of park-and-ride lighting, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.