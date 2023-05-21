Staunton District Traffic Alerts: VDOT updates road work for week of May 22-26

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 18 to 21, eastbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable rails, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Castile Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for slope repairs, May 22 – June 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 55 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 175 to 184, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 4.

*NEW* Route 60 (West Nelson Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between East Denny Circle and Liberty Hall Road/Frank Parsons Way for inspection of bridge over Woods Creek, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic through June 29 between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 656 (Bertie Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures including along off-ramps for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 91 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for shoulder repairs and ditch cleaning, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 8. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 219 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 222 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 225 to 219, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway, Mount Sidney) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Bolivar Street/Mount Sidney School Lane for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1005 (Chandelle Boulevard) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures just east of Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for sign work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane) for replacement of bridge over Kennedy Creek with box culvert, May 31 – June 29. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 716 (West Augusta Road) – Closed to through traffic for maintenance to bridge over Ramsey’s Draft through Thursday. Traffic will detour to Route 629 (Deerfield Road) and Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridges over North River, Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of July 7. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Mile marker 252 to 259, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 16.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 263 to 264, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and West Virginia state line for milling, paving, shoulder stone and striping operations, May 22 – June 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 30. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 635 (Humes Run Road/River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 665 (Dovel Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Ganders Drive/Kauffmans Mill Road and Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) for utility work, Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 619 (Lucas Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for box culvert installation through June 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 268, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 264 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 273 to 297, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Rockingham County line and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 211 (West Old Cross Road, New Market) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between the I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 1003 (Cadet Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for milling and paving operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through June 9. Significant delays are possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) – Traffic width restricted to 11 feet six inches just south of Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) for bridge replacement, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 31.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 21 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 7.

Mile marker 304 to 323, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 323 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between West Virginia state line and just south of Route 669 (Rest Church Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road, Winchester) – Shoulder closures near Route 1225 (Milam Drive) intersection for shoulder repairs, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 669 (Rest Church Road) – Shoulder closures near intersections with Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road/White Hall Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 1040 (Fredericktowne Drive, Stephens City) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1041 (Frederick Road) and Route 1047 (Bedford Place) for utility work, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 2, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 22 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 21 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.