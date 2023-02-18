Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Updated schedule for the week of Feb. 20-24

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 16, eastbound – Single lane or shoulder closures for cable rail and drainage maintenance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 177, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail and drainage maintenance, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 195 off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 89 to 87, westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for sign inspections, Sunday and Monday nights (February 19-20) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 219 to 224, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for sign inspections, Sunday through Tuesday nights (February 19-21) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right-turn lane and shoulder closures near intersection with Route 616 (Dam Town Road/Fort Defiance Road) for soil boring operations, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Flagger traffic control near Edison Creek Road for railway bridge inspection, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of March 30. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Northbound exit 247 on-ramp closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour posted. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 30. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way for shoulder widening, drainage work and barrier installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of March 24. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Judy Lane Extension) – Shoulder closures between Route 623 (Judy Lane) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for utility pole replacements, February 20 – March 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Shoulder closures near intersection with Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole replacements, February 20 – March 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over railway, Friday from 8 a.m. to p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Thompson Street and Crystal Lane for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 55 (East King Street/Front Royal Road, Strasburg) – Shoulder closures between Route 1975 (Park Road) and Route 11 (Massanutten Street) for utility work, February 20 – March 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, February 22 – March 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Frederick County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, February 20 – April 24 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 317, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for soil and rock testing, February 23 – March 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey work, Monday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Avenue) – Overnight northbound and southbound single lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 781 (Custer Avenue/Prince Frederick Drive) and Mall Boulevard, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control near Shenandoah County line for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 24.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound single lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 1376 (Costello Drive), Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 685 (Light Road) and Route 805 (Myers Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Back Creek, February 20 – April 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 23.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right lane closures near Route 627 (Reliance Road) intersection for road work, Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 642 (Howellsville Road) for cleaning and debris removal on Shenandoah River bridge, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.