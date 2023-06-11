Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of June 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 18, eastbound – Right lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 11 – 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 21 to 23, eastbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable rails, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 27 to 25, westbound – Right lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 11 – 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 40 to 36, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 11 – 22 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Castile Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for slope repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 43 to 45, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for surveying, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 55 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 27.

Mile marker 182 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and pavement patching operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Hops Hill Road, June 12 – September 20 nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 183 to 185, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 202, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for spill cleanup, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 200, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, Sunday through Thursday nights (June 18 – July 13) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic through June 29 between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 656 (Bertie Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 26.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 87 to 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 662 (Stover School Road), June 12 – 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 217, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder grading, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, June 11 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway, Mount Sidney) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Bolivar Street/Mount Sidney School Lane for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1005 (Chandelle Boulevard) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane) for replacement of bridge over Kennedy Creek with box culvert through June 29. Follow posted detour.

Route 654 (White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613/697 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 1201 (Palmer Street) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, June 12 – 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Overnight flagger traffic control as needed.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Daytime shoulder closures for mowing, weed eating and litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 240 to 242, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 240 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of August 3. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 243, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridge over Blacks Run, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 246, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway, Sunday night (June 11) from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 250, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 252 to 259, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 258 to 254, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 257 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 6.

*NEW* Exit 257, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 260 to 261, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Newdale School Road bridge, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 263 to 264, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (South Main Street/Lee Highway, Harrisonburg) – Northbound overnight single lane closures between Reedy Circle and I-81 on- and off-ramps for milling and paving operations, Sunday through Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Occasional impact to access of I-81 on-ramp.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 30. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for guardrail installation and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Humes Run Road/River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 665 (Dovel Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 Business (West Main Street, Stanley) – Flagger traffic control between Route 767 (Church Avenue) and Route 716 (Hilliard Drive) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 619 (Lucas Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for box culvert installation through Thursday.

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

*NEW* Route 689 (Ida Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 629 (Ida Hollow Road) for bridge replacement, June 12 – July 20. Follow posted detour.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 268, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 264 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, June 6 – 17 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daytime shoulder closures for mowing operations and shoulder repairs through June 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, June 12 – 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 273 to 297, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 278 to 280, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 279 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Rockingham County line and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 211 (West Old Cross Road) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 1003 (Cadet Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) – Closured to through traffic between Route 623 (Back Road) and Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) for installation of box culvert, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 30. Follow posted detour.

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

*NEW* Exit 302, southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 304 to 323, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 50 bridge, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 319 to 318, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Berryville Avenue/southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Clarke County line for pavement marking operations, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike)– Northbound and southbound overnight mobile alternating lane closures between West Virginia state line and Winchester City limits for pavement marking operations, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound right lane closures near Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for pavement patching, Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) interchange and Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) interchange for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek and railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and Clarke County line for pavement marking operations, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) and Clarke County line for pavement marking operations, Sunday and Monday nights (June 11 – 12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 767 (Fox Drive) and Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) for pavement patching, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between West Virginia state line and Winchester city limits for pavement marking operations, Wednesday through Sunday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Clarke County line and Winchester city limits for pavement marking operations, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Frederick County line and Route 277/340 (Fairfax Pike/Lord Fairfax Highway) for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday night (June 11).

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line for pavement marking operations, June 8 – 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line for pavement marking operations, Sunday and Monday nights (June 11 – 12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures between Page County line and Front Royal town limits for pavement marking operations, Sunday and Monday nights (June 11 – 12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 522 (Winchester Road/Remount Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures between Clarke County line and Rappahannock County line for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday night (June 11).

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.