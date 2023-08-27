Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 28 to 30, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 628 intersection (Jackson River Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 690 (Windy Cove Road) and Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Rockbridge County line and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 42 (Mountain Valley Road/Cowpasture River Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Rockbridge County line and Alleghany County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures between Redemption Road and Roseloe Lane for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Highland County line and Alleghany County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 55, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday night (August 27).

Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 182 to 184, northbound – Right shoulder closures for spill cleanup, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 679 (Hops Hill Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 191 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating lane closures between northbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through the night of September 10.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Shoulder closures just west of FR-742 (Memorial Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Bath County line and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike/Mountain Turnpike) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Augusta County line and West Virginia state line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Academy Hill Road) and Route 637 (Dug Bank Road/Maple Sugar Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 91 to 90, westbound – Left shoulder closures for ditch repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through the night of October 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 219, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of I-64 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday night.

Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over I-64 ramp, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 234, northbound – Left shoulder closures for ditch repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic between Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 928 (Weller Pond Lane) for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 17.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Churchville Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) excluding city of Staunton for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 17.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for work zone setup related to Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 1510 (Stuart Avenue) and Route 1562 (Edgewood Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road/Quicks Mill Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near Route 11 intersection (Lee Highway) for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Route 636 (Lifecore Drive) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near Route 250 intersection (Jefferson Highway) for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures near Route 608/285 intersection (Tinkling Spring Road) for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Mountain Side Lane for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 700 (Bowman Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 695 (Sugar Loaf Road) for utility pole installation, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for paving operations on parts of Route 1307 (Meadow Run Court), Route 1308 (Lea Drive), Route 1323 (Wyndham Hill Drive), Route 1387, Route 1388, Route 1389, Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive), Route 1391 (Emerald Heights Drive), Route 1392 (Jonas Valley Drive), Route 1393 (Marie Court), Route 1394 (Fesha Lane), Route 1395 (Lost Pond Court), Route 1396 (Peterson Place), Route 1397, Route 1398 and Route 1399, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 28 – September 15.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 7.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of November 3. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil, rock and pavement testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*NEW* Exit 245 to 243, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 33 overpass bridge (East Market Street), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

*NEW* Exit 265 to 262, Southbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for spill cleanup, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) and Augusta County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 624 (Mill Lane) and Greene County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Harrisonburg city limits for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between southbound I-81 on-ramp and Route 42 (East Lee Street/Timber Way) for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) and Augusta County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 708 intersection (Lynnwood Road/Ore Bank Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) for pole installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 730 (Koontz Drive/Moreland Gap Road) and Rockingham County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 707 (Red Banks Road) and Route 1603 (Rolling Hills Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 7.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 263 (Orkney Grade) and Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night.

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Jackson Street (Strasburg) and Warren County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night.

*NEW* Route 263 (Orkney Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 42 (Senedo Road) and Mount Jackson town limits for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance work on various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures near Clarke County line for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound single lane closures as needed between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia line for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (August 27).

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight northbound single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 28.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight closures as needed between Route 680 (Newlins Hill Road) and Route 703 (Whitacre Road) for utility work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the night of September 3.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday night.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Route 647/1085 (Aylor Road/Stickley Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. Flagger traffic control as needed.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Winchester city limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through September 14.

*NEW* Route 663 (Payne Road) Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 672 intersection (Hiatt Road) for pipe repairs and installation, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Follow posted detour.

Route 704 (Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic through between Route 751 (Gore Road) and Route 617 (Pinetop Road) for replacement of Back Creek bridge, expected completion Wednesday. Follow posted detour.

Route 770 (Cross Junction Road) – No lane closures but utility work in right of way between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 693 (Collinsville Road/Cross Junction Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures near Frederick County line for inspection of bridge over Opequon Creek, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound shoulder closures near Route 255 intersection (Bishop Meade Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 625 (Kennel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for replacement of bridge over Shenandoah River tributary, September 5 – September 28. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Hunt Road) and Shenandoah County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway)– Southbound shoulder closures near Route 48 (Skyline Drive) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) and Rappahannock County line for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Old Beacon Way for pavement marker maintenance, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night.