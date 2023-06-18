Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for June 19-23

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information.

The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

Mile marker 16 to 18, eastbound – Right lane closures for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 22 to 20, westbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable rails, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 27 to 25, westbound – Right lane closures for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 40 to 36, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Castile Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for slope repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 27.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of September 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 202, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for spill cleanup, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 200, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through July 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge, through June 29. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 656 (Bertie Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 26.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for ditch work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

*NEW* Mile marker 100 to 91, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling, paving and line painting, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of June 19 – July 13.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 22.

Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 217 to 220, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221, 222 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30. Possible closure of northbound Exit 225 off-ramp.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 612 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday night (June 18).

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Chesapeake Western railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 659 (Peyton Hill Road) and Kerry Lane for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway, Mount Sidney) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Bolivar Street/Mount Sidney School Lane for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Brand Station Road/Sangers Lane), including closures as needed of southbound I-81 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 11.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1005 (Chandelle Boulevard) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight closures of ramps onto northbound and southbound I-81 as needed for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of June 19 – July 11.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane) for replacement of bridge over Kennedy Creek with box culvert through June 29. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 800 (Folly Mills Station Road/Springfield Lane) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for road repairs, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 – 30.

Route 654 (White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613/697 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 1201 (Palmer Street) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30. Overnight flagger traffic control as needed.

*NEW* Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, ditch cleaning, mowing, weed eating and litter pickup operations, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through June 30.

Mile marker 240 to 242, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 240 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of August 3. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Mile marker 258 to 254, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 257 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 30. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for guardrail installation and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 754/642 (Berrytown Road/Captain Yancey Road) and Route 649/754 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) for rock and soil testing, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 610 (Runions Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 612 (Sours Run Road) and Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) for replacement of bridge over Runions Creek with box culvert, June 20 – 29. Follow posted detour.

Route 635 (Humes Run Road/River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 665 (Dovel Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 721 (Linville Edom Road) – Railroad crossing closed for repairs between Route 859 (Jesse Bennett Way) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*NEW* Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of bridge over Spring Creek, July 5 – September 28. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – Railroad crossing closed for repairs between Route 42 (Harpine Highway) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

Route 689 (Ida Road) – Closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 629 (Ida Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over East Hawksbill Creek, through July 20. Follow posted detour.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 25.

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 279, southbound – Right should closures for shoulder repairs, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Rockingham County line and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) – Closured to through traffic between Route 623 (Back Road) and Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) for installation of box culvert, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 30. Follow posted detour.

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of June 13 – 29.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 306 to 305, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign repairs, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the nights of June 15 – 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures just east of Winchester city limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 642/847 (Tasker Road/Hillandale Lane) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) and Clarke County line for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of June 21 – 25.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane and shoulder closures between West Virginia state line and Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of June 22 – 25.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound single lane closures between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 – 30.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between West Virginia state line and Winchester city limits for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday night (June 18).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 817 (Magic Mountain Road, Winchester) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and Route 809 (McFarland Road) for utility work, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.