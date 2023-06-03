Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of June 5-9

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 18, eastbound – Right lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 11 – 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 20 to 24, eastbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable rails, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 27 to 25, westbound – Right lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 11 – 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 40 to 36, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 11 – 22 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 614 (Castile Road) and Route 788 (Llama Drive) for slope repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 182 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and pavement patching operations, June 4 – 15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 184 to 191, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday (June 4).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic through June 29 between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Davis Run Road) and Route 656 (Bertie Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, June 4 – 27 nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 91 to 95, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder maintenance, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, June 4 – 22 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures to clear utilities for rock and soil testing operations, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for rock and soil testing, Tuesday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 225 to 219, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway, Mount Sidney) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Bolivar Street/Mount Sidney School Lane for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Sangers Lane/Brand Station Road) to clear utilities for rock and soil testing, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 1005 (Chandelle Boulevard) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane) for replacement of bridge over Kennedy Creek with box culvert through June 29. Follow posted detour.

Route 654 (White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing operations, June 5 – 15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daytime shoulder closures for mowing, weed eating and litter pickup operations, June 5 – 16 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mile marker 240 to 242, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 240 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, May 30 – June 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of July 7. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Mile marker 252 to 259, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 16.

Mile marker 258 to 254, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures including closures of Exit 257 off-ramp as needed for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and West Virginia state line for milling, paving, shoulder stone and striping operations, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 30. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Humes Run Road/River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 665 (Dovel Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 619 (Lucas Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for box culvert installation through June 15.

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

*NEW* Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Main Street, Stanley) and Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole replacements, Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 291, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 273 to 297, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Massanutten Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (East King Street) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (West King Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Sharpe Street and Holliday Street for utility work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Rockingham County line and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for milling and paving operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday. Significant delays are possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) – Closured to through traffic between Route 623 (Back Road) and Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) for installation of box culvert, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 30. Follow posted detour.

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

*NEW* Route 1967 (Ash Street/East Washington Street, Strasburg) – Flagger traffic control between Franklin Street and Route 11/55 (Massanutten Street) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 7.

Mile marker 304 to 323, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near I-81 interchange for sign work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 656 (First Woods Drive/Greenwood Road) and southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps/Berryville Avenue for installation of traffic cameras, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – No lane closures but overhead utility work in right of way between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 817 (Magic Mountain Road), 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound single lane closures between Route 721 (Purcell Lane) and Route 767 (Fox Drive) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 657 (Senseny Road, Winchester) – Shoulder closures near Route 1225 (Milam Drive) intersection for pipe installation, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line for pavement marking operations, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane mobile closures between Frederick County line and Fauquier County/Loudoun County lines for pavement marking operations, Sunday and Monday nights (June 4 – 5) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) for pavement marking operations, Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 4 – 6) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between West Virginia state line and Berryville town limits for pavement marking operations, Sunday through Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating mobile lane closures between Frederick County line and Route 277/340 (Fairfax Pike/Lord Fairfax Highway) for pavement marking operations, June 6 – 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road/Remount Road) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile lane closures between Clarke County line and Rappahannock County line for pavement marking operations, June 7 – 11 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Closed between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 618 (Ridgeway Road) for pipe replacement, Monday through Friday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.