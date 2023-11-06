Staunton: City to provide free public parking for holiday shopping downtown after Nov. 27

Complimentary public parking will be provided by the city of Staunton in the downtown central business district during the 2023 holiday season.

In the Wharf parking lot, Johnson Street Garage and New Street Garage from Monday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 and on Tuesday, Dec. 26, two-hour free parking will be available. Weekends and city holidays remain free.

All day free parking will be available in all public parking facilities and on-street spaces Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22. Weekends and city holidays remain free. However, posted time limitations remain in effect.

Signage will be positioned at the entrances to public parking facilities as a reminder to customers.

For more information about public parking, contact the Staunton City Manager’s Office at 540-332-3812.