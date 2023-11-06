Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton: City to provide free public parking for holiday shopping downtown after Nov. 27
Govt & Politics, Local

Staunton: City to provide free public parking for holiday shopping downtown after Nov. 27

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Complimentary public parking will be provided by the city of Staunton in the downtown central business district during the 2023 holiday season.

In the Wharf parking lot, Johnson Street Garage and New Street Garage from Monday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 and on Tuesday, Dec. 26, two-hour free parking will be available. Weekends and city holidays remain free.

All day free parking will be available in all public parking facilities and on-street spaces Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22. Weekends and city holidays remain free. However, posted time limitations remain in effect.

Signage will be positioned at the entrances to public parking facilities as a reminder to customers.

For more information about public parking, contact the Staunton City Manager’s Office at 540-332-3812.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin on 2020: ‘I’ve consistently said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected’
2 Odd couple: Virginia opens 2023-2024 season against Tarleton State, and its slimy coach
3 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
4 Virginia outclassed, again: Just where this program is, and maybe forever will be
5 Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024

Latest News

Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Why was Ryan Blaney racing like it was a dirt track Saturday night?

Rod Mullins and Chris Graham
road closed
Govt & Politics, Local

Traffic alert: Ramp, lane closure Tuesday-Thursday overnight near I-66, I-81 junction

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT scheduled an overnight ramp and lane closure for Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 at the I-66/I-81 junction near the Warren-Frederick County line. 

your vote matters
Govt & Politics, Tech, U.S. & World

Majority of Americans concerned about AI spreading false information in 2024 presidential election

Rebecca Barnabi

A new poll reveals that 58 percent of American adults think that AI tools will increase the spread of false information in the 2024 election.

waynesboro maga
Economy, Govt & Politics, Local

Come to Downtown Waynesboro, a MAGA haven: At least that’s what the sign says

Chris Graham
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

ShenanArts takes audiences on ‘Journey to the Past’ with tale of missing Russian princess

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

VCU scientists discover gene behind events that lead to prostate cancer growth and metastasis

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy