Staunton: Billy Vaughn to retire, end 50-year career serving local government in the Valley

Billy Vaughn, the director of economic development and community development for the City of Staunton local government, will retire May 31 after a 50-year career in local government.

Vaughn, a long-time resident of the Queen City, has enjoyed a diverse and fulfilling career serving local government in the Valley. For nearly 10 years, he has served as director of economic development for Staunton, and in 2017 assumed additional responsibilities as the director of community development.

“I am particularly proud of my work on Staunton Crossing. This project will have a major long-term economic impact on the city, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have played a role in this success,” Vaughn said. “I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented and dedicated people in local government, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

Before joining Staunton’s staff, Vaughn worked with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission for 21 years and with Rockingham County government for 20 years, where he was assistant county administrator. While on staff in other Valley communities, Vaughn served on the Staunton’s Planning Commission for 15 years, seven years on the city’s School Board, 20 years on the CSDPC Board of Directors and on a number of non-profit organizations.

Vaughn has been recognized several times for his leadership. He was named Public Servant of the Year by JMU’s Master of Public Administration Program and Planning Commissioner of the Year by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission for his service as a member of the Staunton Planning Commission.

“Staunton is fortunate to have had Billy at the helm of two integral departments of the city,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “We will miss his insight and experience.”

Vaughn and his wife, Peggy, have four adult children and eight grandchildren.