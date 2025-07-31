Staunton: Art Hive to host Back-to-School event Saturday for teachers, students

Art Hive in Staunton will kick off the 2025-2026 school year with a Back to School event on Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Back to School Give Back & Hive Treasures Sale celebrates teachers and students with giveaways, discounts and a creative yard sale benefiting accessibility.

Teachers can fill a bag for free with special items under the outdoor tent and always receive a 20 percent discount on creative reuse supplies in the store. Students will be eligible for a one-day 20 percent discount and a free pencil case filled with school supplies.

Outside, the Hive Treasures Sale will offer deeply discounted holiday decor and home goods, including some on the honor system, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of an accessibility ramp for the space.

Art Hive is at 835 Spring Hill Rd., Staunton. More information is available by contacting Art Hive co-owner Kirsten Schneider at [email protected] or online.