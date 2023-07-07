Countries
State AGs pushing Biden administration on EPA plan to cut vehicle tailpipe emissions

Chris Graham
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

State AGs are fighting a proxy war over a proposal from the EPA that would require automakers to dramatically cut vehicle tailpipe emissions.

The proposal would force automakers to cut emissions 56 percent from existing 2026 requirements, effectively requiring producers to increase the number of electric vehicles.

The EPA estimates that automakers would need to have 60 percent of their news cars being EVs by 2030, increasing to 67 percent by 2032.

The goal is to cut more than 9 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, an effort toward doing something to mitigate climate change.

Democratic AGs are pushing the Biden administration to move forward with the proposed new rules, which if approved would take effect in early 2024.

“Under the Biden Administration, EPA is once again taking seriously our moral and legal obligation to address climate change and air pollution,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “Precisely for that reason, our coalition is asking EPA to adopt standards more stringent than its proposed standards. This July 4th was the warmest day ever recorded worldwide — it should serve as a wake-up call. We can and we must meet the moment.”

“The EPA’s greenhouse gas emissions and criteria pollution standards for light-duty and medium-duty highway vehicles are critically important in reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I am committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the impact of climate change throughout Illinois. Strengthening these regulations is critical to supporting states’ efforts to protect public health and the environment.”

A coalition of Republican AGs, including Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, are, as expected, less focused on public health and the environment as they are on the economic impacts of the proposed new rules.

“Now is not the time for the federal government to complicate the manufacturing process for cars and raise the average price significantly,” Miyares said. “Many Virginians are unable to afford electric vehicles, even if they want them. Additionally, infrastructure required to support such a radical departure from the current transportation system does not exist, and it’s illogical to believe that such major changes to our national infrastructure could be completed and funded in accordance with an unelected agency’s regulation change, completely sideswiping congressional approval.”

