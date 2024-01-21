State accepting applications for fellows program; college seniors and graduates invited to apply

Rising college seniors and recent graduates may get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action with the Governors’ Fellow program, now accepting applications.

The program runs from June 3 through Aug. 2.

Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.

“The Governor’s Fellow program is an experience I cannot recommend highly enough. It provided me with an enormous boost straight out of college that helped prepare and propel me forward into the role I have today,” said Max Berckmueller, 2023 Governor’s Fellow. “I loved how the program brought together people from various backgrounds and walks of life with different interests and goals into a fellowship where you can make some amazing connections and friendships.”

Application and qualification

The application deadline is Monday, March 4.

Interviews will begin on March 11.

Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 12.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors or graduate students.

All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply.

Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible.

Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The selection of fellows is based solely on merit.

The Fellows program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability or veteran status.

For more information, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].