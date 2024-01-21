Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home State accepting applications for fellows program; college seniors and graduates invited to apply
Politics, Virginia

State accepting applications for fellows program; college seniors and graduates invited to apply

Crystal Graham
Published date:
graduation ceremony
(© Sengchoy Int – stock.adobe.com)

Rising college seniors and recent graduates may get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action with the Governors’ Fellow program, now accepting applications.

The program runs from June 3 through Aug. 2.

Governor’s fellows have the opportunity to learn from special guest speakers who are leaders in state government and beyond. Fellows also experience state government on the road, visiting state government agencies and historic sites.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows program is a unique opportunity for Virginia students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the Commonwealth.

“The Governor’s Fellow program is an experience I cannot recommend highly enough. It provided me with an enormous boost straight out of college that helped prepare and propel me forward into the role I have today,” said Max Berckmueller, 2023 Governor’s Fellow. “I loved how the program brought together people from various backgrounds and walks of life with different interests and goals into a fellowship where you can make some amazing connections and friendships.”

Application and qualification

  • The application deadline is Monday, March 4.
  • Interviews will begin on March 11.
  • Applicants will be advised on decisions beginning on April 12.
  • Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors or graduate students.
  • All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply.
  • Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible.
  • Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.
  • The selection of fellows is based solely on merit.
  • The Fellows program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability or veteran status.

For more information, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia
2 Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
3 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 75-66 win at Georgia Tech
4 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

republicans 2024
Opinion

Bob Topper: Founding principles at risk as religious right continues takeover of the Republican Party

Contributors
VCA license plate
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Purchase of new license plate in Virginia supports the art community through grants

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Commission for the Arts debuted a colorful new license plate on Friday that aims to serve and support the state’s arts community.

israel gaza
Opinion

Alon Ben-Meir: It is time for a reckoning

Contributors

In my recent article, I argued that the two-state solution is the only viable option to bring closure to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Martin Luther King AI image
Opinion

Robert C. Koehler: We’re still moving ‘beyond Vietnam’

Contributors
Israel
Opinion

Sarena Neyman: Losing my tribe

Contributors
electric vehicle
Opinion

Roddy Scheer: Is the bloom off the electric vehicle rose?

Contributors
road
Local

Albemarle County: VDOT to present information on proposed Crozet Park and Ride

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status