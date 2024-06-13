Spirit Week: Cash family ready for ‘a whole new start’ in renovated, repaired Fishersville home

Spirit Homes‘ Spirit Week 2024 brought community members and volunteers together to make renovations to the Cash family home in Fishersville.

Jeff Cash, 58, became permanently disabled 12 years ago after a heart attack, and the family has struggled. But, on Monday, Cash and daughter, Addison, were ready to start new lives in their renovated home.

“It’s a whole new start,” Jeff Cash, a Wilson Memorial High School graduate, said.

The father of three daughters said he felt “shook up” on the drive Monday to see the house for the first time after renovations.

“It’s amazing. It was a mess to say the least,” Cash said of the condition of the house before renovations. He said the work done by Spirit Homes and volunteers is “unreal.”

Extensive electrical repairs were necessary, including getting electricity to receptacles upstairs which Cash said did not work before.

What stood out to Cash about the repairs were the new floors in the living and dining rooms.

“The floors are amazing,” he said.

Cash said he thinks he will have a “permanent grin, I think, for now” about the renovations and repairs.

The family has four cats and two dogs. Cash said that 12-year-old dog, Leroy, will enjoy the floors the most. “Because he just loves to lay around.”

Jeff Cash’s brother, Doug Cash, had a stroke in February 2024, and will also be living in the Fishersville home while he recovers.

“Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know what else to say,” Jeff Cash, a grandfather of four, said.

