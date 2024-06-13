Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Spirit Week: Cash family ready for ‘a whole new start’ in renovated, repaired Fishersville home
Local

Spirit Week: Cash family ready for ‘a whole new start’ in renovated, repaired Fishersville home

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
David D’Arcy of Spirit Homes leads Addison and father Jeff Cash to see renovations of their home in Fishersville on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Spirit Homes‘ Spirit Week 2024 brought community members and volunteers together to make renovations to the Cash family home in Fishersville.

Jeff Cash, 58, became permanently disabled 12 years ago after a heart attack, and the family has struggled. But, on Monday, Cash and daughter, Addison, were ready to start new lives in their renovated home.

“It’s a whole new start,” Jeff Cash, a Wilson Memorial High School graduate, said.

The father of three daughters said he felt “shook up” on the drive Monday to see the house for the first time after renovations.

“It’s amazing. It was a mess to say the least,” Cash said of the condition of the house before renovations. He said the work done by Spirit Homes and volunteers is “unreal.”

Extensive electrical repairs were necessary, including getting electricity to receptacles upstairs which Cash said did not work before.

What stood out to Cash about the repairs were the new floors in the living and dining rooms.

“The floors are amazing,” he said.

Cash said he thinks he will have a “permanent grin, I think, for now” about the renovations and repairs.

The family has four cats and two dogs. Cash said that 12-year-old dog, Leroy, will enjoy the floors the most. “Because he just loves to lay around.”

Jeff Cash’s brother, Doug Cash, had a stroke in February 2024, and will also be living in the Fishersville home while he recovers.

“Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know what else to say,” Jeff Cash, a grandfather of four, said.

Fishersville family’s home to receive renovations, repairs during Spirit Week – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
4 Virginia woman among three people injured in shark attacks in Florida
5 ‘Fringe media’ speculation on ‘source(s)’ for today’s news about Tony Bennett, UVA

Latest News

Local, Schools

Money talks: Waynesboro School Board discusses 2025 budget, COVID-19 reimbursements

Rebecca Barnabi
bristol casino hard rock virginia
Virginia

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol announces updated timeline for completion

Crystal Graham

The Hard Rock International Casino in Bristol has announced it will have its grand opening in late 2024.

cory alexander charlotte
Sports

UVA gets Florida in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge: Cory Alexander gets a chance at redemption

Chris Graham

UVA will face Florida in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, which could give ESPN analyst Cory Alexander, a UVA alum, a chance at redemption.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Virginia

Newport News men responsible for violent crimes including murder convicted by jury

Crystal Graham
graduation ceremony
Local, Schools

Fort Defiance, Waynesboro High graduates receive $5K Hershey Co. scholarships

Rebecca Barnabi
head and may arrested
Local

Staunton police, fugitive task force arrest two in May stabbing incident

Crystal Graham
school classroom
Local, Schools

‘Inescapable reminders of Confederate legacies’: Shenandoah County NAACP sues school board

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status