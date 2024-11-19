Snow on the way? Meteorologist gives storm predictions for Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

If you have looked at the forecast for end of the work week, you might be hopeful that Virginia will see its first snow of the season.

The AccuWeather WinterCast alert shows snow starting Thursday evening and falling for five hours, and more of the white stuff possible Friday evening for a couple of hours.

An AccuWeather senior meteorologist, however, said for the Shenandoah Valley, there is “no need to dust off the snow shovels yet.”

“While it will turn colder statewide this week, any snow problems will be confined to the mountains,” said Thomas Kines with AccuWeather.

The most significant snowfall will be on the West Virginia side where some areas may receive six inches or more.

By the time the system crosses the border into Virginia, it will begin to diminish, Kines said.

Highland and Bath counties may see some accumulation.

“In Virginia, most of the mountainous area west of the Shenandoah Valley will see snow at some point Thursday into Saturday, but amounts will be less than what the West Virginia mountains receive,” Kines said. “Likely less than six inches, and in most cases, less than three inches.”

While the Shenandoah Valley will see mostly rain, Kines said there may be some snowflakes mixed in Thursday or Friday night.