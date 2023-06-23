Slow down or pay up: $100 fines to be assessed for speeding on East Market Street

Drivers speeding on East Market Street in Harrisonburg will soon face a $100 fine. Speed cameras have been set up on both ends of a work zone to address speeding and protect road crews.

Vehicles recorded going over the enforcement speed limit during active road work hours will be logged into a system monitored by the Harrisonburg Police Department, which will then send a notice to the driver.

A warning period will be in place for 60 days in order to let the community become more accustomed to the change in speeds in this area, during which a speeding driver will only receive a warning letter.

Following the warning period, drivers will begin receiving a speeding citation that will carry a $100 civil penalty.

HPD hopes the warning letters quickly lead to changed habits from drivers, in turn keeping all in the community safe.

The speed cameras were installed at the direction of Harrisonburg City Council.

A one-week study of the corridor during work zone hours showed more than 22,000 drivers going between 37 to 49 miles per hour, nearly 600 drivers going more than 50 mph and nearly a dozen drivers going more than 60 mph.

The posted speed limit, set at a speed designed to best protect vulnerable workers in the corridor, is 25 mph.

A wreck at such speeds being recorded thousands of times a day along the stretch of roadway could lead to serious injury or death of individuals working in the area.

“It’s very clear following this speed study that steps have to be taken to improve safety while crews are working in this corridor,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “We’re working hard to remind drivers: Friendly City, Friendly Speeds. Installation of these cameras has proven to reduce speeds in other communities where additional safety measures have been needed, so we are eager to see them lead, hopefully, to a reduction in speeds and an increase in safety on East Market Street.”

Virginia Department of Transportation work in this area is expected to continue until 2026. The project will include work zone hours during the day and some evenings throughout the course of the project.