Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline is fine with Youngkin’s southern border stunt

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s latest partisan stunt is at the expense of Virginia’s taxpayers and the National Guard personnel who will be needlessly separated from their families, their jobs and their communities.

But that’s fine with Sixth Distrct Congressman Ben Cline:

Much as Youngkin and Cline want us to believe otherwise, the fact is that Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the United States through legal ports of entry by US citizens– not across unguarded borders by foreigners.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.