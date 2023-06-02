Countries
newssixth district congressman ben cline is fine with youngkins southern border stunt
Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline is fine with Youngkin’s southern border stunt

Chris Graham
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s latest partisan stunt is at the expense of Virginia’s taxpayers and the National Guard personnel who will be needlessly separated from their families, their jobs and their communities.

But that’s fine with Sixth Distrct Congressman Ben Cline:

ben cline border

Much as Youngkin and Cline want us to believe otherwise, the fact is that Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the United States through legal ports of entry by US citizens– not across unguarded borders by foreigners.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

