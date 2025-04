A six-year-old girl was killed when a 68-year-old man backing his truck into a driveway collided with her bicycle Friday afternoon.

Details are scarce in the fatal accident that occurred on Friday at 12:11 p.m. on Weeks Court in the Town of Berryville.

Virginia State Police have not placed any charges; the crash remains under investigation.

The six-year-old girl died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.