Shutout: No ‘Hoos, Hokies on preseason 2025 All-ACC Football Team

Chris Graham
acc football
Photo: © Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

Eleven of the 27 guys named to the preseason 2025 All-ACC Football Team are from Clemson, with zero each from both Virginia and Virginia Tech.

One Tech kid, Kyron Drones, the Hokies starting QB, got four votes – from the 183 cast – for preseason player of the year.

Virginia’s starting QB, Chandler Morris, who, like Drones, was named to the 80-player Maxwell Award Watch List, got no love there, or anywhere, in terms of the ACC voting.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was the QB on the All-ACC team, and was voted preseason player of the year, with 146 votes.

2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99)
RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143)
WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66)
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99)
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99)
OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)
OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51)
C: Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)

Defense

DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152)
DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92)
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)
DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98)
LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)
LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129)
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106)
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)
S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)

Specialists

PK: Collin Rogers, SMU (67)
P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70)
SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (68)

ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year

1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)
T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)
T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)
T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2)
T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2)
T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)
T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)
T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)

Votes in parentheses
183 media voters

