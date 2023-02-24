Countries
news sheriffs office weapon found in vehicle in fort defiance high school parking lot
Local

Sheriff’s Office: Weapon found in vehicle in Fort Defiance High School parking lot

Chris Graham
Published:
Fort Defiance High School
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Administrators and a school resource officer conducting a routine safety check of the parking lot at Fort Defiance High School on Thursday discovered a weapon in a vehicle.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident, which was first reported late Thursday by the News Leader, in a press statement on Friday morning.

No other details regarding the incident, including the type of weapon and whether the weapon was found in a vehicle belonging to a student, staff member or visitor, were made available.

One hint to the idea that the weapon was found in a vehicle belonging to a student comes in a line in the press statement indicating that the incident has been referred to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Juvenile Intake Division of the Court Services Unit.

The statement reported that there were no threats to students or staff at the school, and that the situation was handled outside the school building, with “no need for a lockdown or a modification to student movement.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

