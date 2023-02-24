Sheriff’s Office: Weapon found in vehicle in Fort Defiance High School parking lot

Administrators and a school resource officer conducting a routine safety check of the parking lot at Fort Defiance High School on Thursday discovered a weapon in a vehicle.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident, which was first reported late Thursday by the News Leader, in a press statement on Friday morning.

No other details regarding the incident, including the type of weapon and whether the weapon was found in a vehicle belonging to a student, staff member or visitor, were made available.

One hint to the idea that the weapon was found in a vehicle belonging to a student comes in a line in the press statement indicating that the incident has been referred to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Juvenile Intake Division of the Court Services Unit.

The statement reported that there were no threats to students or staff at the school, and that the situation was handled outside the school building, with “no need for a lockdown or a modification to student movement.”