Local

Shenandoah Valley native named Sentara RMH’s new Chief Nursing Officer

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Courtesy of Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Gina Yost is Sentara RMH Medical Center’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).

Yost has been with Sentara in Harrisonburg for 27 years, is a registered nurse with more than 29 years of clinical and leadership experience, and previously served for three years as director of surgical services at Sentara.

In her new role as CNO, more than 1,000 staff members will report to Yost.

“Gina has dedicated her career to caring for patients, improving hospital performance, and developing a talented staff,” Sentara RMH Medical Center President Doug Moyer said. “She has demonstrated, time and again, her commitment to serving the community and strives for continued excellence in patient outcomes at Sentara RMH.”

A Shenandoah Valley native, Yost established a foundation in clinical skills through her work in the specialties of critical care, emergency medicine and surgical care.

“During my time at Sentara RMH, I have cultivated many valuable relationships with staff, which I believe will be essential to our future success,” Yost said. “I look forward to working collaboratively to bring forth impactful change that will benefit the patients and families we serve.”

Yost will be responsible for the success of the patient care departments, recruitment and retention strategies for nursing personnel, continuing education for nursing personnel, standards of care, and policies and procedures.

She holds a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Liberty University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from James Madison University, and is working on her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Liberty University to be completed in December 2024.

Yost is a member of the American Nurses Association, Virginia Nurses Association, American Organization for Nursing Leadership and Virginia Organization for Nurse Executives and Leaders.

“Over the course of my career, I have dedicated myself to becoming a leader committed to organizational excellence and providing the highest quality outcomes,” Yost said. “As a Chief Nursing Officer, my goal is to build upon the high-quality nursing care our patients receive, and that the community expects from Sentara RMH.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

