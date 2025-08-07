Shenandoah National Park to host ‘Art in the Park’ in September

The Shenandoah National Park Trust will host its third annual “Art in the Park: Scenes from Shenandoah” Sept. 26-27.

Mark your calendar now to explore the intersection of nature and art through free workshops and demonstrations over two days in the Big Meadows area.

Art in the Park features workshops taught by local artists, working with a variety of mediums from watercolor painting to printmaking and more.

The Trust’s Launching Emerging Artist Ishraq Quasem and the Artist-in-Residence Dani Davis will also be leading workshops within their respective artistic fields.

Visitors of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate, and all supplies will be provided.

The event coincides with National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 27, when visitors may enter Shenandoah National Park for free.

