Shenandoah National Park: Big Meadows upgrade to result in power outages

Big Meadows Lodge at Shenandoah National Park
There will be intermittent power outages in the Big Meadows area of Shenandoah National Park for approximately two weeks.

SNP is working with utility partners to upgrade infrastructure and complete a project for the area water system. The work will upgrade utility poles to allow installation of communication lines from wells to the reservoir.

The work will impact visitor services in the Big Meadows area at mile 51.

The power outages will occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Shenandoah National Park previously began a project to upgrade electric equipment including utility poles. REC will replace 11 utility poles on the line.

Impact of power outages at Big Meadows

  • Big Meadows Wayside, gas station and Byrd Visitor Center will utilize generators and remain open.
  • Bathroom facilities will remain open; however, showers will not be available during the outage window.
  • Ice and wood sales will relocate to Big Meadows Wayside during the outage window and return to the woodyard once the project is complete.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

