There will be intermittent power outages in the Big Meadows area of Shenandoah National Park for approximately two weeks.

SNP is working with utility partners to upgrade infrastructure and complete a project for the area water system. The work will upgrade utility poles to allow installation of communication lines from wells to the reservoir.

The work will impact visitor services in the Big Meadows area at mile 51.

The power outages will occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Shenandoah National Park previously began a project to upgrade electric equipment including utility poles. REC will replace 11 utility poles on the line.

Impact of power outages at Big Meadows