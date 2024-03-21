Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire

Shenandoah National Park has closed nearly 10 miles of Skyline Drive and parts of the Appalachian Trail due to wildfires in the area.

Skyline Drive from Thornton Gap (mile 31.5) to Mathews Arm (mile 22.1) is closed due to the Rocky Branch wildfire.

Trail closures include the Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap, Rocky Branch, Neighbor Mountain, Jeremys Run, and Byrds Nest 4.

A parkwide fire ban remains in effect.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and is estimated to be 450 acres burning timber litter.

Firefighters are continuing suppression activities and establishing a fire line.

Fire officials estimate 10 percent containment as of Wednesday night.

The National Park Service firefighters are working in partnership with Luray Fire Department and Virginia Department of Forestry.

No structures are immediately threatened by the fire.