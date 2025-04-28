A Strasburg woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning on John Marshall Highway in Shenandoah County.

Alysia M. Coffelt, 28, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m., two tenths of a mile east of Back Road.

According to police, a Ford truck driven by Roy J. Mongold Jr., 44, of Fisher, W.Va., was traveling east on John Marshall Highway when it crossed a double solid yellow center line, sideswiped a westbound Subaru Outback and collided head-on with a westbound Toyota Camry driven by Coffelt.

Mongold suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Subaru, a 24-year-old female from Charlottesville, and an adult female passenger, were not injured.

Coffelt was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.