Severe weather including chance of tornado Monday in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Severe weather is possible on Memorial Day in Virginia with the possibility of damaging wind gusts, hail and a tornado.

A cold front approaching the area Monday will be responsible for the severe weather threat, said Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.

The front will cause severe weather Sunday across the Midwest in places like Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

“These storms will weaken or dissipate Sunday night as they approach Virginia then strengthen or reform over Virginia on Monday,” Kines said.

The big question, Kines said, is where the storms will form or re-strengthen, the Shenandoah Valley or the I-95 corridor?

“We probably won’t know that until late Sunday or early Monday, but I suspect at least part of the state will have a bout with severe weather on Monday.”

The primary threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts, but they could also contain hail and even a tornado. Kines said the most likely timing of the storms would be mid- to late afternoon and into the early hours of Monday night.

