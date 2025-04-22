United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth finds himself in the middle of a second Signalgate although President Donald Trump blames “disgruntled employees.”

The New York Times reported that Hegseth shared with his wife, brother and personal lawyer the same classified information in a second Signal chat as was shared in early March. The first Signal chat regarding military operations against the Houthis in Yemen, reportedly accidentally included The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, who has openly criticized Trump since 2016.

The second Signalgate raises questions about Hegseth’s leadership abilities, national security and security protocols. In his position, Hegseth oversees nearly 3 million active-duty military members, civilian support staff and National Guard and Reserve personnel. If any of them were responsible for using a personal phone to share military-related communications, immediate consequences would include court martial, prosecution and possibly dismissal.

In a media call Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence who has expressed disapproval of Hegseth’s appointment, said he continues to be stunned that no actions were taken after the March Signalgate incident, which involved Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior Trump administrators.

According to Warner, the individuals involved in the second Signalgate all have federal jobs now.

“If that’s not nepotism, I don’t know what is,” Warner said.

Warner visited Hampton Roads last month and challenged Hegseth to also visit where the USS Harry S. Truman is stationed with the military men and women who participated in strikes against the Houthis.

“Our men and women in armed services deserve better,” Warner said of having a leader they have lost faith in.

Both Signalgate incidents also interfere with the U.S.’s intelligence alliances, because foreign allies around the world will not share sensitive or classified information if they cannot trust the U.S.’s secretary of defense.

Warner said he hopes his Republican colleagues will follow and find Hegseth’s recent behavior unacceptable for a secretary of defense.

In early April, Acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins launched an investigation into Hegseth and the first Signalgate.

