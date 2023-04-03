Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newssecond chances gov youngkin donates quarterly salary to worldwide prison ministry
Virginia

Second chances: Gov. Youngkin donates quarterly salary to worldwide prison ministry

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Gov. Youngkin brings opening remarks prior to presenting Good News Jail & Prison Ministry with 25 percent of his governor’s salary. Courtesy of Good News Jail & Prison Ministry.

Good News & Jail and Prison Ministry is the largest supplier of chaplains for jails and prisons in the world.

The organization jumpstarts its annual Second Chance Day on April 20 with a financial donation from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who contributes 25 percent of his salary each quarter to a nonprofit in the Commonwealth.

Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented a check on March 31 at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. The Governor chose the faith-based organization because of the way it exemplifies “the heart and spirit” of Virginia by providing hope, resources and transformational opportunities to incarcerated Virginians.

“On the eve of Second Chance Month, Glenn and I laud the life-changing mission of Good News Jail & Prison Ministry,” First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin said. “We firmly believe that every Virginian deserves an opportunity to flourish and we are grateful for this opportunity to support great and Godly works.”

The donation will further strengthen the work of the organization worldwide.

“We thank Gov. Youngkin for his generous support of the work of our chaplains,” Good News President Jon Evans said. “His support will further help our chaplains to see incarcerated citizens return to their communities with a transformed perspective and a second chance.”

More than 11 million individuals are incarcerated in the world. Second Chance Day celebrates the opportunity God gives everyone to begin a new life. The organization’s goal that day is to raise $150,000. Chaplains serve as the religious program coordinator for prison facilities, and are also responsible for pastoral care, facilitation and accommodation of religious requests, coordination of clergy visits, and a host of other personal ministry activities.

Chaplains also recruit, train, and coordinate religious volunteer activities.

Good News chaplains serve more than 15 facilities in Virginia with more than 500 hours of volunteer time provided by churches and the community every week.

Founded in 1961, Good News Jail & Prison Ministry provides chaplains in 22 states of the U.S. and 21 foreign countries. Three hundred chaplains and staff minister in 350 facilities to more than 400,000 incarcerated men, women and youth.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County: Staunton man unhappy with Pizza Hut cursed employees, stabbed man
2 Waynesboro leaders seem to have forgotten they’d asked Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign
3 Justice for Scout: Virginia dog trainer sentenced in animal cruelty case
4 Virginians report prolonged delays in processing of new and renewed passports
5 Early thinking on 2023-2024 Virginia basketball: Back to the middle of the pack

Latest News

police car
Virginia

Botetourt County authorities lead search for two missing teens last seen on April 1

Chris Graham
Virginia farm festival logo
Culture

Virginia Farm Festival to highlight planting season in Virginia

Crystal Graham

At the annual Virginia Farm Festival in Caroline County, you can marvel over a fluffy alpaca, delight in an antique tractor show and learn how garden crops grow.

Augusta County
Local

Budget season: Augusta County requests resident input on 2024

Rebecca Barnabi

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget hearing on Wed., April 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in Verona.

Piedmont Virginia Community College
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College earns Voter Friendly Campus designation

Crystal Graham
Virginia Department of Health
Local

Community health improvement plan under way in Blue Ridge Health District

Crystal Graham
prescribed burn fire forest
Virginia

Prescribed burn planned near Luray on Tuesday

Crystal Graham
farmer in field
Local

Congresswoman to hold Farm Bill Summit in Caroline County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy