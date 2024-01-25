Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere

Scott German
Published date:
uva taine murray
Taine Murray. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Taine Murray’s heroics off the bench Wednesday for Virginia may have caught many by surprise.

If so, shame on you for not paying attention.

His 11-point effort, which included a pair of threes, the last sealing the win over the Wolfpack, wasn’t his first time in the spotlight for UVA.

Just this month, against Louisville, the junior guard from New Zealand scored 12 points in 18 minutes.

But after that breakout against the Cardinals, Murray’s minutes and scoring numbers had fallen.

In blowout losses to NC State in Raleigh and at Wake Forest, Murray scored a combined three points, as the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons deep-froze the Virginia offense.

Wednesday, in the return matchup with State, Murray appeared to have completely fallen outside of coach Tony Bennett’s rotation.

It wasn’t until the six-minute mark of the first half action that Murray removed his warmup jersey.

When he did hit the floor, it was apparent he had no intention of his court time being simply to buy some rest for other players.

Murray’s up-and-down usage in the era of instant transfer, instant gratification in college basketball could have sent him traveling.

Instead, as Murray has done since joining the Virginia program, he just worked harder.

Now that’s a novel ideal.

Murray is the poster child for a hard worker.

His January dip in playing time?

For Murray, the solution was, work harder.

Instead of hitting the transfer portal, he just kept working harder to find a way to contribute, whenever called upon.

For those of us media folks that have been around for a while, Taine Murray is our hero.

Murray’s the gold standard of the college basketball world that we knew and covered for decades.

Murray’s career path has looked more like the stock market graphics.

After an initial burst early in his first season in Charlottesville, Murray then disappeared further down the bench, at times never removing his warmup jersey.

He was a player that appeared destined to jet from the Virginia basketball program.

If he had taken that route, he would have joined the several thousands of college basketball players who left their programs because of limited playing time.

In fact, two Virginia players transferred in Murray’s first year: Cason McCorkle and Igor Milicic elected to take that transfer route.

Murray stayed.

It wasn’t for instant success.

Murray knew the challenge he faced, as Virginia continued to recruit elite talent to the program.

He wasn’t going to gain playing time by attrition, but by attitude.

And his attitude is contagious.

Guard Isaac McNeely said this about Murray. “He’s just the hardest-working player on this team. It’s not a surprise that he does what he does.”

After Wednesday’s game-changing performance against NC State, I caught up with Murray and thanked him for his dedication to the team and his determination to just keep working harder at getting better.

His response?

“Thank you for the encouragement and believing in me and the program.”

My response?

Darn allergies.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 vote to fund appeal of defeat in Freedom of Information Act case
2 Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
3 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
4 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Mary Baldwin University Baseball will now call Shifflett Field in Grottoes home

Chris Graham
valuables in vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Augusta County neighborhoods are victim of overnight thefts from multiple vehicles

Crystal Graham

The Glen Burnie and Spring Lakes neighborhoods in Augusta County have been the site of multiple thefts from parked vehicles over the past few days.

china
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to prevent U.S. taxpayer funding of projects involving forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi

No Funds for Forced Labor Act seeks to prevent international financial institutions from supporting projects using forced labor.

virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

The judge was clear in Augusta County FOIA case: ‘I am ordering compliance’

Chris Graham
group therapy
Health, Schools, Virginia

‘Compassion has to come first’: Psychologist speaks at Mary Washington on student mental health

Rebecca Barnabi
happy dog on leash
Local, Politics

Amendments to Augusta County animal control ordinance fail to address concerns

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Politics, Virginia

Virginia District 4 program accepts nominations for Women of Excellence Program

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status