Scott County: Virginia man dead in fatal motorcycle crash on Route 58

Crystal Graham
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A 63-year-old Virginia man is dead following a motorcycle accident on Route 58 in Scott County on Sunday.

Jeffery L. Delph, of Jonesville, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The fatal crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. when Delph, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, attempted to pass multiple vehicles, striking a car that was making a left turn, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred at the intersection with Route 884.

Delph was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle in the accident was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

