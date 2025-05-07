A 63-year-old Virginia man is dead following a motorcycle accident on Route 58 in Scott County on Sunday.

Jeffery L. Delph, of Jonesville, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The fatal crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. when Delph, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, attempted to pass multiple vehicles, striking a car that was making a left turn, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident occurred at the intersection with Route 884.

Delph was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle in the accident was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.