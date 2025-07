A Tennessee man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Yuma Road in Scott County Sunday afternoon at 1:53 p.m.

Douglas Thatcher, 53, of Kingsport, Tenn., was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

According to Virginia State Police, his Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line near Montana Drive and struck a Dodge pickup truck. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.