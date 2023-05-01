Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA among 350 shelters to participate in national adoption event

More than 350 animal shelters are participating in this spring’s “Empty the Shelters” event, including Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The SPCA is participating in the first event of 2023, which is made possible by a partnership between BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to end pet homelessness, and Dogtopia. This is the fourth year the SPCA has participated in the national event.

From May 1 to 15, 2023, more than 350 shelters in 45 states will have pets available for adoption for $50 or less.

The SPCA will have all dogs and cats who are age 6 months or older available for reduced adoption fees of $25 each. All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, health examined and up to date on vaccines. They may be viewed online.

The SPCA will have special hours from 10 a.m. to 7 pm. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the adoption event.

“Empty the Shelters” began in 2016 and has given nearly 140,000 pets from 605 welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada a second chance. Each quarterly national event makes it possible for an average of 1,000 shelter pets to find a home.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is at 2170 Old Furnace Rd. Rockingham.