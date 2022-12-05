Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news rockbridge county two dead in separate crashes over the weekend
News

Rockbridge County: Two dead in separate crashes over the weekend

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Two people are dead in separate crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend.

The first was a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631. According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a parked 1998 Ford Escort and then a tree, which caused the Explorer to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer, Nicholas Alexander Boardman, 29, of Buena Vista, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

The second crash was on Sunday on Interstate 81 southbound at 11:01 p.m.

According to State Police, a 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest blocking the southbound travel lanes.

The Nissan was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer also traveling south on Interstate 81.

The Nissan was driven by Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37, Virginia Beach. Rhodes was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

No charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

fentrell cypress

Fentrell Cypress headed to the transfer portal: Huge blow to the UVA defense
Chris Graham
christopher darnell jones

UVA murderer rapped about shooting people, had small arsenal in his dorm room
Chris Graham

Alleged UVA triple-murderer Chris Jones rapped in a 2021 YouTube video about shooting up a party and killing a person in his sleep.

Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest
Rebecca Barnabi

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.

Anthem BCBS donates $125,000 to Virginia’s community colleges
Rebecca Barnabi
Brittney Griner

Update: WNBA star Brittney Griner faces life in Russian penal colony
Rebecca Barnabi

Gas prices below $3 a gallon in some areas: Everybody could be there by Christmas
Chris Graham
baltimore orioles

Hot Stove League heats up for Baltimore Orioles as Winter Meetings begin
Scott German