Rockbridge County: Two dead in separate crashes over the weekend

Two people are dead in separate crashes in Rockbridge County over the weekend.

The first was a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631. According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a parked 1998 Ford Escort and then a tree, which caused the Explorer to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer, Nicholas Alexander Boardman, 29, of Buena Vista, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

The second crash was on Sunday on Interstate 81 southbound at 11:01 p.m.

According to State Police, a 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest blocking the southbound travel lanes.

The Nissan was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer also traveling south on Interstate 81.

The Nissan was driven by Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37, Virginia Beach. Rhodes was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

No charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.