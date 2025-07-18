Home Roanoke: 18-year-old driver of BMW eludes police, reaches speeds of 100 mph, before crash
Public Safety, Virginia

Roanoke: 18-year-old driver of BMW eludes police, reaches speeds of 100 mph, before crash

Crystal Graham
Published date:
BMW car accident crash police
Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

A chase involving a Roanoke trooper and a black BMW on Interstate 581 on Thursday evening reached speeds of more than 100 mph before the vehicle crashed.

An 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of the BMW, and was arrested and charged with multiple violations leading up to and for the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The trooper attempted to stop the BMW just after 5 p.m. for multiple alleged traffic violations. The BMW did not stop and sped up in an attempt to get away from the trooper, according to VSP.

The BMW continued north on Peters Creek Road to Route 11 at a high rate of speed when the trooper allegedly ended the pursuit.

The vehicle continued north on Route 11, and in Botetourt County crashed, striking three vehicles near Shadwell Drive.

There was one injury. The individual was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for treatment.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

