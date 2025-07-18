A chase involving a Roanoke trooper and a black BMW on Interstate 581 on Thursday evening reached speeds of more than 100 mph before the vehicle crashed.

An 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of the BMW, and was arrested and charged with multiple violations leading up to and for the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The trooper attempted to stop the BMW just after 5 p.m. for multiple alleged traffic violations. The BMW did not stop and sped up in an attempt to get away from the trooper, according to VSP.

The BMW continued north on Peters Creek Road to Route 11 at a high rate of speed when the trooper allegedly ended the pursuit.

The vehicle continued north on Route 11, and in Botetourt County crashed, striking three vehicles near Shadwell Drive.

There was one injury. The individual was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for treatment.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.