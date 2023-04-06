Richmond Police seek information on woman who is March 12 shooting suspect

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female who is a suspect in a shooting that occurred last month.

At approximately 5:07 a.m., Sunday, March 12, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Main Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and made contact with witnesses on scene, who stated that shots were fired in a parking lot.

While officers were on scene canvassing the area, an adult female arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East Main Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804) 646-3930, Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.