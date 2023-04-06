Countries
newsrichmond police seek information on woman who is march 12 shooting suspect
Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on woman who is March 12 shooting suspect

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond suspect
Photo: Richmond Police

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female who is a suspect in a shooting that occurred last month.

At approximately 5:07 a.m., Sunday, March 12, officers were called to the 1800 block of East Main Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and made contact with witnesses on scene, who stated that shots were fired in a parking lot.

While officers were on scene canvassing the area, an adult female arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East Main Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804) 646-3930, Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

