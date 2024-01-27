Countries
Richmond Police investigating shooting death on Whitcomb Street

Chris Graham
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Whitcomb Street on Friday.

This evening at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers located an adult male, down on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

 

