Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday homicide at Hull Street fast food restaurant

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street in Richmond for the report of a person shot on Sunday at 7:39 p.m.

Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive in the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant in Southside Plaza.

Davonte Straus, 22, of Richmond suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

