Richmond Police identify victim in Monday Gillies Creek Park murder
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Monday Gillies Creek Park murder

Chris Graham
Published:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim found on Hobbs Lane near Gillies Creek Park on Monday as Tynesha Hopson, 28 of Richmond.

Officers were called to 4301 Hobbs Lane Monday at approximately 9:21 a.m. for the report of a person down in Gillies Creek Park. Officers arrived and located Hopson with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646- 3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.





In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

