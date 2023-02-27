Countries

Virginia

Richmond Police identify shooting victim found in West Broad Street alley

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of the shooting in an alley near West Broad Street last week as Balewa Hendy, 24, of Richmond.

Officers had been called to an alley near the 2000 block of West Broad Street on Feb. 20 at 11:03 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Hendy, down and unresponsive in the alley.

Hendy had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.



