Richmond Police identify North Chesterfield man who died in motorcycle crash

Richmond Police have identified the motorcyclist in the fatal collision on East Broad Street Monday night as Galvin Sizemore, 38, of North Chesterfield.

At approximately 9:22 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd streets for the report of a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan.

Officers arrived and found an injured adult male, Sizemore, the sole occupant of the motorcycle, down in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital where, Monday night, he succumbed to his injury.

The driver of the sedan, an adult female, remained on scene and was not injured.

The RPD Crash Team responded. Investigators determined the collision occurred when the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the sedan in the intersection after the motorcyclist failed to observe a red signal.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.